Opening Day pick for deGrom-Nola

Guess who just got back today?

Spread the word around. Stitches is back in town!

Welcome to MLB 2023, more widely known as Stitches Season Seven.

We finished at +1,567 thinlizzys last year. Can we repeat? Start the pitch clock!

We rode the Phillies hard last season, and they made us look good. Real good.

They added another horse, Trea Turner to their thoroughbred lineup, but Bryce Harper is out until the All-Star break, and Rhys Hoskins is out for the season.

Philly will begin its quest for back-to-back NL titles in Texas. Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA last season) gets the start.

We need someone we can trust on Opening Day.

With Sam Bankman-Fried, Hunter Biden, and Prince Harry not scheduled to start, we look to Jacob deGrom, who will make his Texas Rangers debut.

The oft-injured Jake went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA for the Mets last season.

The Amazin’s never provided the run support deGrom sought, and the Rangers may make Jake yearn for Flushing, but we will take Texas and deGrom (-135, Caesars) for 10 units.