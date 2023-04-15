Open ice key to Rangers vs. Devils with high-powered teams

The Rangers are preparing to face a speedy and exuberant Devils team with a complement of forwards who can take advantage of any open ice they are given.

Containing that will be the ultimate challenge for the Rangers, who may have their own arsenal of offensive weapons, but also play at a defensive level similar to that of the Devils, which can be exploited.

The Devils’ and Rangers’ lineups are designed to score, often at the expense of defense.

In their first-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup, which begins with Game 1 on Tuesday at Prudential Center, the team with the stronger all-around game should prevail.

“Play in their zone more,” head coach Gerard Gallant said with a smile when asked what the key will be to limiting the Devils’ pace. “You got to do things right. I’ve said it a lot, you’ve got to manage the puck. Any team that turns pucks over at the offensive blue line, it’s going to be trouble going the other way. They may be a little better at it because they’re really quick and talented.

“You manage the puck well, you play in their zone against their defense, you’ve got a better chance to win. I’m sure they’re saying the same thing about our group.”





Artemi Panarin brings speed and skill to the ice. NHLI via Getty Images

The Rangers, who held their first practice of the postseason on Saturday, cannot focus on the likes of the Devils’ Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Tomas Tatar, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton.

That’s especially true since the Devils will have their own hands full with Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane and Adam Fox.

Each team’s strengths are no secret to the other.

Open ice is to be expected in this series.

It is what the clubs do with it that will matter.

“I look at the two teams and they’re very comparable,” Gallant said. “It’s not a physical, grinding game either way. Sure, you’ve got the fourth lines that do bumping and banging. There’s a lot of skill and a lot of talent on both sides. Who executes the best and who defends the best and manages the puck the best is probably going to win.”

The Rangers called up Jonny Brodzinski, Jake Leschyshyn, Libor Hajek and Louis Domingue from AHL Hartford to serve as the taxi squad for the playoffs.

Since the salary cap is no longer a factor in the postseason, the Rangers were able to make their first regular recall from the minors since March 7.





Jonny Brodzinski NHLI via Getty Images

The Ontario Hockey League playoffs are well underway and Brennan Othmann of the Peterborough Petes has a goal and five assists in five postseason games so far.

After sweeping the Sudbury Wolves in four games, Peterborough is now up against the Ottawa 67’s.

They lost their first game of the playoffs 4-2 on Friday.

There’s a possibility that Othmann will join the Rangers’ AHL affiliate Wolf Pack on their playoff run if the Petes’ season ends before Hartford’s run does.

The Rangers will have off-ice workouts on Sunday before returning to practice at MSG Training Center on Monday.