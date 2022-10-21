Online Casinos Legal States | Legal Online Gambling USA 2022

Commercial Content 21+



Check out the states where online casinos are legal and the latest news on legislation in other states as online gambling sweeps across the USA.

Latest Online Gambling News



New York moves closer to legal online casinos



Legalized online casino gambling could be coming to The Empire State in the near future. After legal sports betting was launched in January 2022, Senator Joseph Addabbo introduced Senate Bill 8412, a piece of legislation centered around bringing regulated interactive gaming to the state of New York.

SB 8412 would put New York in a similar position as other states that have legalized online casinos over the past few years, meaning that only land-based casino operators would receive direct market access if SB 8412 is eventually passed.

Sen. Addabbo’s proposed bill would allow for up to two mobile casinos per land-based casino. Each land-based casino operator would be required to pay a one-time licensing fee of $2 million, while third-party operators interested in pairing their online brand with a casino partner are looking at an additional $10 million in fees.

Online operators will be permitted to use their own brands, however, much like what we’ve seen over in Pennsylvania, the land-based casino’s branding must be clearly displayed on the online brand’s mobile app.

Unlike New York’s heavy 51% tax rate on mobile sports betting, SB 8412 suggests a more reasonable 25% rate for online casino gaming. Be sure to check back to this page for any further updates on New York Online Casinos.

Legal Online Casino States



As of October 2022, online casino games are only legal in six states, with each state having a different number of online casino options to choose from. The following states all have legal online gambling options:

Connecticut



Connecticut launched online casinos late in 2021, going live with just two options for casino players. The state has only tribal casinos, so you won’t find any of the big-name brands in the Constitution State.

While online casinos are up and running in Connecticut, the state is still waiting for the launch of online poker.

Delaware



Delaware owns the claim of being the first state to legalize online gambling. However, they were not the first to actually launch online casinos.

They chose to keep its online casino offerings largely as an in-house thing, with all three of the state’s casinos hosting brands powered by 888. In turn, 888 works closely with the Delaware Lottery, the state gambling regulator. Delaware’s size limits its prospects of expanding its online gambling anytime soon, but there are still options for online casino players in Delaware.

Michigan



Michigan is one of the newer members of the online casino club, but the Great Lakes State is already making plenty of waves since its launch in 2021.

There are more than a dozen online casino apps for you to try, and you can find options from big-name companies like Caesars Casino, but there is still room for smaller Michigan-based brands like Firekeepers and Four Winds.

This diverse mixture of options is available under the umbrella of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, and the state also offers legal sports betting. Good job, Michigan.

New Jersey



Perhaps the hub of legal gambling in the USA, New Jersey is home to more online casinos and sportsbooks than any other state in the country.

Like Delaware, the Garden State was one of the first to legalize online casino gaming in 2013, and nearly a decade on, there have been more than 20 online casinos live in the state.

Top brands like FanDuel, MGM, and Golden Nugget are available to online casino players in New Jersey, whose options are endless. From a legislative point of view, each online casino is overseen by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Pennsylvania



After a lengthy wait, Pennsylvania joined the online casino party in 2019 with just two online casino options. In a short space of time, Pennsylvania has expanded its online casino landscape to offer nearly as many online gambling options as New Jersey.

BetMGM, FanDuel, and Borgata are just some of the online casinos available in the Keystone State, amongst other strong online gambling options.

All online casinos in Pennsylvania answer the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

West Virginia



West Virginia was one of the first states to legalize online sports betting and is, at present, one of the few to offer online casinos. There are four online casino options in Mountain State, and more should be joining the group soon.

The West Virginia Lottery Commission serves as the gambling regulator in the state and oversees all online casino sites there.

Not in one of these states?

Which states will launch online casinos soon?



The rise of online sports betting in the USA has not been mirrored in the online casino world, with states slow to jump on the case of legalizing online gambling. Progress has been few and far between, with the following states the next in line to seemingly launch online casinos.

State Current Situation Arizona New Bill expected in 2022 Illinois Gambling sites set for launch by end of 2023 Indiana Expected launch in 2023 Massachusetts Launch proposed within next two years North Carolina Moving towards legalizing within the coming years

Given the rapid expansion of online legal sports betting in the USA, once more states legalize online casinos, it can be expected that the spread of legalization will happen quickly.

What are the benefits of Online Casinos?



While the core rules of each game have stayed the same, there are still a few differences between your standard brick-and-mortar experience and that found online. When lined up side by side, you’ll find that online casinos compare very favorably to their in-person partners.

Convenience



Don’t live near a casino? Or don’t fancy booking flights and hotels to Vegas? No problem. As long as you’re physically located inside a state that has regulated online casino games, you can play anywhere, anytime.

What’s more, is that you don’t need to have your laptop or computer to play your favorite casino games. Pull out your phone, and you’re ready to hit the tables.

Exclusive Promotions and Offers



Just like sports betting bonuses, online casinos are competing for your business. Every state that has legalized online gambling has multiple online casinos available.

Each online casino has a unique welcome package that will add value to your play. Whether it is a deposit match bonus, free spins, or risk-free plays, there’s free cash available online that just isn’t offered for in-person play.

Speedy Gambling Experience



If you’re just looking to play more, online casinos take the cake. When enjoying casino games over the internet, you play in your own time frame. There’s no lengthy lag between hands, decisions, rolls, or spins while you wait for the dealer or other patrons. Ever had to wait for a seat to open at a table? There’s always a seat at online casinos.

When you’re ready for the action to progress, it does. The speed of play allows players to enjoy far more of their favorite games in a shorter amount of time.

Lower Playing Limits



Online casinos offer bettors the opportunity to play for pretty much any stakes they might wish. If you’re playing in a brick-and-mortar casino, it is unlikely you’ll find table limits below $10 a hand.

However, you can find real money online tables that accept stakes under a dollar. If you’re operating on a smaller bankroll, playing online will give you a lot more bang for your buck.

Live Dealer games



One of the biggest innovations in online casino gaming are Live Dealer games. Live Dealer games are a perfect blend of both online and in-person play. They are hosted from a professional streaming studio, with a real dealer and table, giving you the closest thing to a real casino from the comfort of your own home.

For example, you can play blackjack from home, over the internet, while looking at real cards, on a real table, and chatting with a real dealer within the designated window. It creates a more social atmosphere that is typically lacking with online casino games. While they move a little slower than traditional online play, they are still far faster than playing completely in person.

Common Live Dealer games include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, three-card poker, ultimate texas hold ’em, and even some slots. While online casinos are a 24/7 operation, Live Dealer games typically run into the early hours of the morning. They do require a full staff to operate, so we’ll let them off for getting a few hours rest.

Not all states with legal online casinos have launched Live Dealer games yet, though the list will be growing. It’s worth checking out which of the best online casinos in the USA offer live dealer games.

Legal vs. Offshore Casinos



While the legal online casino world continues to grow across the USA, there are still offshore casinos operating, albeit questionably. Offshore casinos are casinos that are based outside of the US, often in countries with more lenient gambling laws. Many offshore online casinos are based in the Caribbean, Costa Rica, or Europe.

Offshore casinos have been available for years now and are very popular amongst online gamblers. These operators continue to be used, even in states where online gambling is legal and legitimate online casinos are operating.

The issue with offshore casino sites is that they are not strictly legal. They’re not overseen by any state’s individual gaming commission or by the US government. Most states have laws banning unauthorized casinos, even if the casinos are playing by all the same rules as physical casinos in the state.

This means your money is not always safe with offshore sites, whereas you would be 100% assured you are playing in a secure environment at a legal online casino.

Legal Online Casino Offshore Online Casino Legal and licensed in the USA Not strictly legal Less states covered Available for anyone in the USA Safety and Security when playing No regulation in USA Mobile apps available to download Lack of mobile options

The truth is that the enforcement of offshore casino gambling has always been very chilled out. That seems unlikely to change, especially as US-based online casinos begin to launch.

Online Gambling States FAQs



What states have legal online gambling?



The list of states that have legalized online casino gaming currently includes:

Expect this list to grow in the near future, as online casinos sweep across the USA, so be sure to check back to this piece in the future.

Are online casinos legit?



Absolutely. Guaranteed safety is one of the major perks of gambling with a regulated online casino. The games are safe, and so is your money.

Each casino that is available in your state has been specifically licensed to operate within that jurisdiction. Attaining these licenses is not easy, and it’s certainly not free (in PA, a license costs $10 million!). All legal sites have been put to the test and come out clean – you can trust them with your action.

How old do you have to be to play at online casinos?



As with any form of gambling in the USA, players need to be 21 or older in order to play at online casinos.

Can I play online casinos in New York?



As of October 2022, online casinos are not permitted in the state of New York. Given sports betting was only legalized in January 2022, it is expected that the launch of online gambling will have to wait a short while.