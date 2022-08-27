Oneil Cruz bat nearly hits fan, who gets Bryce Harper jersey

She left the park with two bats and — more importantly — injury free.

In what was a chaotic Friday night game for one Phillies fan, a scary moment became a heartwarming one.

Pirates rookie phenom Oneil Cruz — a slugger who smacked the hardest-hit ball in recorded baseball history — struck out in the top of the third inning and, was so fooled by the pitch that he couldn’t hang onto his bat as it went hurtling into the Citizens Bank Park stands behind first base.

Oneil Cruz Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The bat, going end over end, touched the top of the netting, which slowed its pace down, and thankfully landed in the seats without harming anyone. A fan MLB.com identified as Kathie Koller ended up with it, but not for long.

Pirates personnel went to retrieve the bat to return it to Cruz. According to MLB.com, the Pirates ended up trading Koller one of Cruz’s batting practice bats, which, while cool, lacks the appeal of a game-used one.

The Phillies broadcast captured the scary moment and the exchanges, though. Also watching the scene unfold was Mickey Morandini, a Phillies second baseman in the ’90s and a current team ambassador who happened to be sitting nearby.

Kathie Koller, left, and Jen Mehall pose for a photo with the Pirates’ Oneil Cruz’s bat after it went flying into the stands during Friday night’s game against the Phillies. AP

Bryce Harper USA TODAY Sports

Morandini got in touch with Phillies personnel and left his seat, only to come back with a signed Bryce Harper bat.

Koller told MLB.com that a former teammate of Morandini’s is her all-time favorite player, but that might have to change now.

“It’s always been Darren Daulton,” Koller said of the Phillies catcher from 1983-97. “But it might have to be Harper now.”