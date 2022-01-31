One NFL bettor banked over $500,000 after correctly predicting conference championship final scores

One bettor turned a $20 free bet into $579,020 on Sunday by correctly predicing the exact final scores in the conference championship games.

The bettor, Instagram user @jetthonig_, also known as Jett Honig, used FanDuel to place the parlay wager, which had odds of 28,950-1. Honig bet on the final scores of Bengals vs. Chiefs and 49ers vs. Rams.

The odds of the Bengals-Chiefs game ending in a 27-24 score were +22000 (220-1). The odds of the 49ers-Rams game ending in a 20-17 score were +13000 (130-1).

$20 → $579K 🤯🤯🤯 There’s 𝗡𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗬. There’s just 𝗡𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗬. The most 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗘 parlay you’ll ever see, guaranteed. (via IG / jetthonig_) pic.twitter.com/PrkaYvD7vJ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 31, 2022

Luckily for Honig, the Bengals-Chiefs game went into overtime tied 24-24. The Chiefs won the coin toss, and there were high hopes Kansas City would score a touchdown on its first possession like it did last week vs. the Bills. Well, the betting gods were looking out for Honig when the Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes, which led to a field goal that ended the game with Honig’s predicted score.

An interception of San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of the 49ers-Rams game was probably a huge sigh of relief for Honig since the 49ers didn’t have a chance to score after that and the Rams were able to kneel down and run out the clock.

Honig’s response to his giant win has not been released since his Instagram page is private.

FanDuel announced that two more bettors predicted the correct scores of the two games, but they didn’t bet as much money as Honig so their payouts were smaller. One bettor put down $5, resulting in a $145,000 payout, while another bettor put down $2 to make $58,000.

