Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman posts sexy Instagram snap

Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman nearly melted the snow with her latest Instagram snap.

On Monday, the Canadian track and field star – who is also a model – shared a bikini photo of herself before she entered an outdoor jacuzzi.

“Caught between seasons🥶🥵,” Newman captioned her post, adding a slew of hashtags, including, “Recovery” and “Love on my mind.”

The two-time Olympic pole vaulter showed off her six-pack in a dark-colored bikini and wore white gloves and a fur hat. She stepped out in a pair of Pajar Canada boots.

Newman has become a popular fixture on social media and has over half a million Instagram followers. Fans have become enamored over her busy modeling and pole vaulting careers, which she documents on social media — from her workouts, to her red carpet snaps.

The 27-year-old was named one of Maxim’s Hot 100 women in 2021, and works with a number of fashion, beauty and health/wellness lifestyle brands, including Bio True and Emergen-C.

Newman shared a positive message with fans last month, and said she’s “fighting the hardest fight” to return to the sport.

“I promised myself that I wouldn’t rush back into competing. One day at a time to build that confidence back!” she wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of herself pole-vaulting.

Last June, Newman opened up about her recovery from a concussion that she described as an “eye-opening” experience — telling fans that she had never felt in better shape from the neck down at the time.

Newman was in Tokyo for last summer’s COVID-19 postponed Olympic Games, but failed to take off on all three of her attempts in the qualification round of the pole vault event.

