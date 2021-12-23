Olympic diver Ian Matos dead at 32 from lung infection

Ian Matos, a Brazilian diver who competed in the 2016 Olympics, has died at 32 from a lung infection.

According to The Sun, Matos had been hospitalized for two months. He initially sought treatment for a throat infection, which ultimately spread to his stomach and lungs.

“We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32,” Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement. “Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Matos competed in the synchronized three-meter springboard in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and earned three bronze medals at the 2010 South American Games.

Matos came out as gay in 2014, citing British diver Tom Daley as an influence.

“From a young age, I knew I was gay, but it was here that I got to live my sexuality,” he said.

Ian Matos competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Getty Images

Matos said that he rejected advice to stay closeted until after the 2016 Olympics. He did not want to face the pressure of keeping boyfriends secret or staying away from gay parties, and was hopeful that his diving career and sponsorship opportunities would not be adversely affected.