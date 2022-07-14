Olympian Kim Glass vows to keep dangerous felons behind bars

Brutally injured Olympian Kim Glass has said getting nearly blinded by a homeless man in Los Angeles has compelled her to become an “agent of change” to stop violent criminals from being left free to strike again.

“You guys are only hearing really about me because I’m an Olympian,” the silver-medal-winning volleyball player said Wednesday about the spotlight on her ordeal.

But the real issue, she stressed, was that the man charged with flinging a 10-inch metal bolt at her face was free on parole despite having “assaulted many people before.”

Olympian Kim Glass promised to be an “agent of change” after getting attacked by a homeless person in Los Angeles. Instagram / @itskimglass

Glass was nearly blinded in the brutal attack. Instagram / @imceob Suspect Semeon Tesfamariam was out on parole despite previous assaults. Instagram / @imceob

“And he’s violated probation, and he’s violated paroles … and [he’s still] doing the same thing,” she said of Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, who officials confirmed had twice been convicted of felony assaults.

“But you guys didn’t hear from his former victims. And you guys haven’t heard from the other victims of the other attacks that have been happening — repeatedly happening — in the city,” she said of L.A.

“So they need to be vindicated. And we can’t drop the ball on this,” she said in an emotional nearly six-and-a-half-minute long video.

Glass said people are only hearing about her assault because she was an Olympic athlete. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The focus on her nightmare ordeal has left her determined to be an “agent of change” who will “stand up for the victims of these crimes and clean our streets,” she said.

“Because it’s really clear that things have to change. That’s evident,” she said, revealing that some of L.A.’s “political leaders have reached out” to her, without identifying whom.

“I just I don’t want this to happen anybody else,” she said.

Without that change keeping dangerous felons behind bars, “we’re putting our citizens, our healthcare workers, our cops — everyone — in harm’s way,” she said.

Glass showing the extent of her injuries on Instagram. Instagram / @itskimglass Glass posted a picture of herself getting stitches following the attack. Instagram / @itskimglass

“We’re letting our society down. And we’re also letting people like [her attacker] down, because he doesn’t belong to the streets.”

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon — who is facing recall efforts over his soft-on-crime reforms — confirmed that Tesfamariam “has a troubling history of attacking apparently random people with dangerous weapons.”

Gascon said he successfully petitioned to finally get him detained “to protect the public.” However, he noted that Tesfamariam might be will be declared unfit to stand trial, where he faces up to 11 years for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Glass said Thursday that her attacker is clearly “not mentally well.”

“I do feel for him a lot,” she said. But “feeling for somebody and holding them accountable doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive,” she stressed.

Glass said her attacker “doesn’t belong to the streets.” Instagram / @itskimglass

“He needs to be off the streets. And I hope that he gets the full 11 years — and then some — and I hope while he’s doing it that he gets help,” she said.

Glass, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue as well as ESPN’s The Body Issue, joked that her fractured eye had made her “look like ET.”

By Wednesday, she was finally able to open it again, with the deep black bruising also starting to fade slightly.

Her attack was just the latest example of violence and decay from mentally ill people being left homeless on the streets of LA — a crisis that has seen many fleeing the California city.

The “Recall George Gascon” campaign last week presented more than 717,000 signed petitions in the hope of triggering a vote to unseat the controversial top prosecutor blamed for putting offenders’ freedom over citizens’ safety.