Olivia Dunne’s hope for future after ‘moment my life changed’

Olivia Dunne wants to lead by example.

In a new interview with People, LSU’s superstar gymnast opened up about her desire to help female athletes and fans to increase their profiles in the wake of the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) rule change in 2021, enabling student-athletes to profit off of themselves.

“Opportunities for men and women in NCAA sports should be equal. But a lot of the NIL collectives only go to men’s athletics,” Dunne, 20, said.

“I want to show you can do whatever you love — whether it’s gymnastics or music or painting — and capitalize on it and create your own business.”

Regarded as one of the most influential student-athletes, Dunne’s profile has risen profoundly in recent years.

“That’s the moment my life changed,” Dunne told the magazine of the NIL rule.





Olivia Dunne warming up on the uneven bars before a meet with Auburn on Feb. 10, 2023. Getty Images





Olivia Dunne has millions of followers on social media. Olivia Dunne/Instagram





With more than 7 million followers on TikTok, not to mention the nearly 4 million fans who follow her on Instagram, Dunne has inked endorsement deals with brands such as American Eagle, the protein and supplements company PlantFuel, and Vuori, an activewear line she still works with “to this day.”

“There was no roadmap of how to do school, your athletics and social media all at the same time. There’s really no one that’s ever done it,” Dunne said.

“And I figured I could change that. I could pave the way and be a good example to young girls that look up to me.”

Dunne echoed this sentiment in a 2021 interview with The Post, expressing “it’s really amazing to be at the forefront” of the NIL movement.

“I want to be a role model to young girls and I think it’s really awesome that I am a female in this. I feel like most people expected [male] football and basketball players to get the biggest endorsement deals,” she told The Post’s Jenna Lemoncelli at the time.