Olivia Dunne preps for LSU gymnastics’ NCAA championship semis

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is getting glammed up for the 2023 NCAA championships and she’s taking her millions of social media followers along for the ride.

The 20-year-old junior hit the salon for a quick trim on Tuesday before boarding a plane to Fort Worth, Texas, where the Lady Tigers will compete in the NCAA semifinals on April 13 at Dickies Arena.

Dunne revealed her new haircut in a selfie on her Instagram Story that showed the blonde beauty sporting a middle part and face layers.

She flashed a peace sign while getting on the plane with her teammates, writing, “Nattys bound” with a tiger emoji.

Dunne — who is the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete, earning seven figures — also posted a TikTok video that followed her as she prepared for a busy day at LSU.

The New Jersey native shared her makeup routine using the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Collection, which she said feels light and stays on throughout practice.





LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gets a haircut before heading to Fort Worth, Tx for the 2023 NCAA Championships. Instagram/Olivia Dunne





LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne boards a plane to Texas on April 11, 2023 for the NCAA Championships. Instagram/Olivia Dunne/LSU

Dunne uses concealer and powder foundation before practice and freshens up with bronzer afterward.

L’Oréal is one of many brands in her NIL portfolio — which includes GrubHub, Forever21 and American Eagle.

After practice, Dunne usually does school work before grabbing food with friends.

@livvy Come get ready with me for a busy day using the @lorealparis InfallibleFreshWearCollection! Even after practicing, my makeup still looks perfect🤩 @refinery29 @ultabeauty LOrealParisPartner dontsweatit GRWM gymnast ♬ original sound – Olivia Dunne

She is on a four-year athletic scholarship at LSU.

Dunne has become one of the top NIL earners since the NCAA rule change in 2021, enabling student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.





LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows a day in her life on TikTok. TikTok/Olivia Dunne

In August 2021, Dunne signed with WME Sports for representation, and shortly after announced her first brand deal with Vuori clothing.

The student-athlete has more than 11 million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined.

She reportedly makes up to $43,200 for each sponsored post on Instagram, according to a report by Betsperts.





LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows a day in her life on TikTok. TikTok/Olivia Dunne

As for how Dunne balances it all?

“Making content is definitely time consuming,” she told The Post in a past interview, adding that she often creates content at night after practice and school work.

“There’s 100s of takes and then you choose that perfect one for Instagram and TikTok. I probably take an hour or two to create content after practice. But some days I’m so busy, I can’t get do it all.”

LSU is one of eight teams that will compete in the NCAA semifinals, including No. 2 Florida, No. 7 California, and No. 14 Denver.

If Dunne, who is listed as an all-around, were to compete in the semifinals it would likely be on bars — the event she has done four times this season.





LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shows a day in her life on TikTok. TikTok/Olivia Dunne

It marks the Tigers gymnastics team’s 32nd appearance at the NCAA championships — which comes just over a week after the LSU women’s basketball team defeated Iowa to win its first NCAA title in program history.