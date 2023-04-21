Olivia Dunne is ’emotionally unavailable’ in new TikTok video

Olivia Dunne is focused on her sport.

The 20-year-old LSU gymnast and social media influencer appeared to hint that she’s not looking for love at the moment in a TikTok video spoofing “emotionally unavailable athletes” on Tuesday.

Dunne mouthed a popular voiceover on the video app that said: “If you wrote, if you wrote, if you wrote vapes in here on the outside of a wishing well and you came there at night with a flashlight and looked down in there, I’d be in there.”

The student-athlete — who has 7.4 million followers — wrote in her caption, “I need to focus on my sport.”

Dunne is believed to be single, and hasn’t been linked to anyone publicly.

The New Jersey native is enjoying her college experience at LSU, where she’s on a four-year athletic scholarship as an All-American on uneven bars for the Lady Tigers gymnastics team.

The junior gymnast, who made the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022, owns a career high of 9.925 on bars.

Last month, Dunne scored a season-high 9.850 on the uneven bars at the SEC Championships in Duluth, Ga.— before going on to compete in the all-around events at the NCAA Championships last weekend.





Olivia Dunne on TikTok in April 2023. TikTok/Olivia Dunne

The Lady Tigers advanced to the Final Four after finishing in the top spot at NCAA Semifinal I, last Thursday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

In Saturday’s NCAA Championship, Oklahoma came out on top, with the Sooners gymnastics team winning its sixth national championship in nine years.

Florida finished just .150 points behind the Sooners, while Utah took third at .450 back and LSU took fourth at .862 back, according to NCAA stats.

Dunne has over 11 million followers across Instagram (3.9 million), Twitter (over 75,000) and TikTok.

In a previous interview with The Post, Dunne said she began “taking social media seriously” at the age of 10, which she believes separates her from other rising internet stars.





Olivia Dunne in April 2023. Instagram/Olivia Dunne

Dunne turned social media into career when the NCAA rule change took place in 2021, enabling student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

Now, the LSU star is the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete, earning seven figures.

In October, she topped the On3 Sports list of female NIL moneymakers, which estimated her value at $2.3 million.





Olivia Dunne of LSU takes a ‘selfie’ with fans after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Jan. 6, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Getty Images

Dunne’s brand portfolio includes L’Oréal, GrubHub, Forever21 and American Eagle, College GameDay.

She announced her first brand partnership with Vuori clothing in September 2021, a month after she signed with Endeavor Talent Agency’s WME Sports for representation.