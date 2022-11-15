Olivia Culpo was ‘put through hell’ before Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo reflected on hellish past relationships Monday on her TLC series, “The Culpo Sisters,” detailing how things skidded so far off the rails.

In the wake of sister Aurora’s marriage woes, Olivia — who has been dating 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for more than three years — discussed the challenges she endured in previous romances.

“I’ve been cheated on and lied to quite a bit in my past. Once the trust is broken, it’s over. It’s so hard to mend that relationship. I was put through hell and those were traumatizing experiences,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum said, per E! News.

Olivia Culpo opened up about her dating history in a recent episode of “The Culpo Sisters.” Instagram/Olivia Culpo

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been dating Olivia Culpo for more than three years. Getty Images

Culpo, who didn’t delve into the specifics of the dating dramas, also expressed how Aurora, 33, “deserves so much more.”

“I feel bad for Aurora because I think she doesn’t believe that she could just be with somebody who just wants to be with her,” Culpo said. “That’s how it’s reading to me and that really, really breaks my heart because she deserves so much more.”

Aurora filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Bortone, earlier this year.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo in September 2022.

The couple was first linked in 2019.



Amid the split, Aurora has been leaning on family, including Culpo, 30, and their younger sister, Sophia, 26.

The sisters traveled through Europe and to New York Fashion Week over the summer as the 2022 NFL season approached. While Sophia remained in the northeast to support her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, Culpo jetted to North Carolina for McCaffrey, then a member of the Panthers.

McCaffrey, a former first-round pick, was traded to the 49ers in October and has continued to thrive in San Francisco’s offense. Culpo was in attendance for the 49ers’ victory Sunday over the Chargers at Levi’s Stadium.

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo in July 2017. Getty Images

“Niners win!!!” she exclaimed on Instagram.

Prior to her relationship with McCaffrey, Culpo dated former NFL receiver Danny Amendola. The pair split up in October 2018 after the then-Dolphins wideout was photographed in Miami with a brunette gal pal.

Culpo and pop star Nick Jonas were also an item for two years before calling it quits in 2015. Culpo also had a brief relationship with Tim Tebow after splitting with Jonas.