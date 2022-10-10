Olivia Culpo tries to get ‘booty’ shot during Panthers game

Olivia Culpo had one goal in mind ahead of Sunday’s Panthers game: Get the money shot.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Miss Universe winner posted a video of her boyfriend, Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, on the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the coin toss against the 49ers. Culpo then quipped that she attempted to hit the cheeky angle perfectly.

“Trying to get a 🍑 shot,” Culpo, 30, captioned the post, seemingly alluding to McCaffrey’s backside with the peach emoji.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo posts a video from Sunday’s Panthers game on her Instagram Story. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

McCaffrey, 26, recorded one touchdown in Sunday’s game, amassing 54 yards on the ground and seven receptions for an additional 50 yards. Despite his efforts, though, the Panthers fell short and dropped their fourth game of the season, 37-15.

“As a leader on this team, it’s like ‘put it on me.’ It’s on the players and players win games. Players also lose games, too. We got to make the plays, I got to be better,” McCaffrey said postgame when discussing moments of distress.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey during Sunday’s game against the 49ers. AP

During the game, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an ankle injury. Although he returned to action after halftime, backup quarterback PJ Walker eventually took over. McCaffrey lauded Mayfield’s toughness during the challenging start for the signal-caller in Carolina.

“He’s a fighter. It’s not shocking. He’s always been a fighter. For us, we just need to fix it. We’re trying. We’ll fix it,” McCaffrey said.

The Panthers will travel to Los Angeles next week to face the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. While it remains to be seen if Culpo will be in attendance, she has shown her support for McCaffrey and the Panthers all season long.

Christian McCaffrey kisses Olivia Culpo on the cheek in a sweet snap.

The couple has been dating for more than three years.



Last month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum — who has been dating McCaffrey for more than three years — celebrated Carolina’s first win of the season with a sweet tribute.

“Winning is fun!!!! Go @panthers,” Culpo gushed on Instagram at the time.