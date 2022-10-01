Olivia Culpo recaps ‘perfect’ day with Christian McCaffrey

Perhaps this Sunday will be just as “perfect” for Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Days after Carolina recorded its first win of the season, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, took to Instagram to share a collection of photographs from a memorable weekend in Charlotte.

“Perfect day with my favorite people in the world,” Culpo gushed on Tuesday.

Olivia Culpo recapped the “perfect day” with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in a recent Instagram post.

The couple celebrated after Christian McCaffrey’s Panthers won their first game of the season.



In some of the snapshots, Culpo is seen cuddling up to McCaffrey, who ran for 108 yards in Sunday’s victory against the Saints. The former Miss Universe winner posed with mom Susan and McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, in other pics.

Hours after the game wrapped, Culpo — who has been dating McCaffrey, 26, since 2019 — posted a celebratory message on her Instagram Stories.

“Winning is fun!!!! Go @panthers,” she wrote last weekend.

Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during the Panthers-Saints game on Sept. 25, 2022.

Olivia Culpo celebrates the Panthers’ victory with mom Susan (right) and Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa (left).



The Panthers will host the 2-1 Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. McCaffrey is dealing with a thigh injury and missed practice earlier in the week, but was back with the team on Friday. He was listed as questionable.

Culpo has been a staple at Bank of America for the past several seasons, even jetting in on game days to make the kickoff. In fact, the model landed in North Carolina on the morning of the Panthers’ season opener, hours after attending New York Fashion Week.

“From the plane to the game! Go Christian!” Culpo wrote in an Instagram Story last month.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have been dating for three years.

McCaffrey has spent all six seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers, who drafted him eighth overall in 2017. He signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the team in April 2020, which he also celebrated with Culpo.

The couple celebrated their third anniversary together in June.