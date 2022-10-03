Olivia Culpo playfully grabs Christian McCaffrey’s ‘whole package’

Sunday’s Panthers game may not have been as “perfect” as last week’s, but Olivia Culpo still had an eventful day out.

As the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, made her way out of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where the Panthers fell 26-16 to the Cardinals, Culpo got up close and personal with a cardboard cutout of her boyfriend, Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia Culpo poses with a cardboard cutout of boyfriend Christian McCaffrey after Sunday’s Panthers game. Olivia Culpo/Instagram

“He really is the whole package!!” Culpo playfully captioned a post on her Instagram Story that featured her resting a hand on McCaffrey’s lower half.

McCaffrey, 26, was active for Sunday’s game against Arizona despite missing practice late last week due to a thigh injury. He recorded eight carries for 27 yards against the Cardinals, bringing his total for the year thus far to 58 carries for 270 yards.

The Panthers, now 1-3, will host another NFC West team next week when they face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey warms up before a game against the Cardinals on Oct. 2, 2022.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (#22) runs with the ball against Cardinals linebacker Nick Vigil (#59) on Oct. 2, 2022.



Culpo, who has been dating McCaffrey for three years, has supported the Pro Bowler at multiple Panthers games this season. Back in September, the former Miss Universe winner jetted from New York Fashion Week to Charlotte for Carolina’s home opener.

“From the plane to the game! Go Christian!” she exclaimed in an Instagram Story at the time.

Culpo was also present for the Panthers’ first win of the season last week, when they defeated the Saints, 22-14.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo get cozy after a Panthers game in Sept. 2022.

The couple, here in 2021, has been dating for three years.



“Winning is fun!!!! Go @panthers,” she gushed to her 5.2 million Instagram followers after the victory.