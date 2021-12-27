Olivia Culpo on the ‘key’ to a thriving, long-distance romance

Olivia Culpo is opening up about the “key” ingredient that makes her relationship with Christian McCaffrey thrive.

While participating in a recent “ask me anything” on Instagram, the former Miss Universe offered long-distance relationship advice to fans, stressing the importance of communication between parties.

“Communication is key!!! Most of the time people are in long distance relationships because work/passions/family forces a person to live in a particular place,” Culpo began on her Instagram Story. “I feel like part of really loving someone is loving them enough to care about their dreams and aspirations as much as your own. And that means respecting what they have to do to get s—t done!”

Culpo, 29, who has been dating McCaffrey, 25, for more than two years, splits time between her Los Angeles home and the running back’s North Carolina castle. Culpo, who is often traveling the world for her successful modeling career, frequently attends McCaffrey’s games where she got to see the star in action prior to his season-ending ankle injury in November.

The model then elaborated on Instagram about how critical an open dialogue can be with a partner.

“At the same time you have to make sure your needs are being met and you are secure in the relationship (this goes both ways). That’s where communication comes in! Always keep it open and honest. If a need isn’t being met, tell your partner. If your partner isn’t meeting your needs, explain what you need and why,” Culpo continued. “It can feel like a lot but there’s no such thing as over-communicating when you’re in a long distance relationship. Communication, lots of love, and making QUALITY time a priority when you are together.”

Although Culpo spent Christmas with her family, including younger sister Sophia Culpo, it’s likely McCaffrey will be part of her New Year’s Eve plans. Last year, the couple rang in 2021 together, along with their precious pup, Oliver Sprinkles.