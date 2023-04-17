Olivia Culpo got ‘into trouble’ at Coachella

Olivia Culpo said she wound up in trouble after attending Coachella without her engagement ring.

The former Miss Universe — who got engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this month — shared a story about getting hit on during Coachella weekend in Indio, Ca., where she partied in the desert with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, at Revolve Festival.

“I will say though, not wearing your ring can get you into trouble,” Culpo said during a “get ready with me” TikTok video on Sunday.

“Yesterday, I got hit on. The guy was like, ‘I know you, I saw you at the Super Bowl party.’





Olivia Culpo getting ready at Coachella 2023. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

“… He’s like, ‘What’s your name?’ So I gave him my name and then he looked up my Instagram… he didn’t follow me or anything and he definitely saw that I was engaged and he was like, ‘Oh bye.’”

“I literally thought he was going to steal you,” Culpo’s assistant said in the background. “I was one inch from your face just in case.”

Prior to sharing the story, Culpo gushed over getting engaged.

“Can you guys believe I’m an engaged woman?” she said before screaming excitedly.





Christian McCaffrey proposed to Olivia Culpo on April 2, 2023. Instagram/Olivia Culpo





Olivia Culpo at Coachella 2023. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Culpo rocked a white lace bra top and skirt during Coachella, which she joked was “giving bride-chella” vibes.

McCaffrey proposed to Culpo, 30, earlier this month, the couple announced on Instagram.

The 26-year-old NFL star, who was first linked to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in May 2019, got down on one knee with an oval-cut engagement ring designed by the New York-based jeweler Ring Concierge.

The couple will celebrate four years of dating this summer before the start of McCaffrey’s seventh NFL season and his second with the 49ers.

The Pro Bowl running back was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers midseason and finished seventh in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting.

The Niners’ season ended with an NFC Championship loss to the Eagles in January.