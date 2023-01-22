Olivia Culpo embraces Christian McCaffrey before 49ers-Cowboys game

What a “freaking year” it’s been for Olivia Culpo and her longtime boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, celebrated McCaffrey’s momentous season on Sunday as his 49ers took on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional-round matchup.

Olivia Culpo cheers on the 49ers during their divisional-round playoff game against the Cowboys on Jan. 22, 2023.

Culpo is the girlfriend of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.



“LETS GOOOOO 49ers!!!!!! what a freaking year @christianmccaffrey @49ers,” Culpo shared on Instagram.

In the post, Culpo — who has been dating McCaffrey for more than three years — can be seen embracing the 26-year-old on the sidelines prior to kickoff at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers in October following five-and-a-half seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey has rushed for 746 yards through 11 games, accumulating six touchdowns. He has also logged 52 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been an X-factor for San Francisco.

McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers midway through the season.



Leading up to his first playoff run with the 49ers, McCaffrey expressed gratitude for Culpo, who has been by his side “through it all.”

“I love you,” McCaffrey gushed of Culpo earlier this month.

The 49ers took a 16-9 lead over the Cowboys in the fourth quarter. The winner of Sunday’s contest will head to Philadelphia for next week’s NFC Championship game against the Eagles, who blew out the Giants on Saturday, 38-7.