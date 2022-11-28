Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey kiss before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month.

The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win.

Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots.

Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s parents, Lisa and Ed, a former wide receiver who played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Giants, 49ers and Broncos, winning three Super Bowls.

Olivia Culpo shares a kiss with boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on the sidelines of Sunday’s 49ers-Saints game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

McCaffrey’s family enjoyed the game in a private suite, where Culpo shared selfies and videos that showed her eating chicken tenders and celebrating the 49ers’ win. She attended the game after the couple spent Thanksgiving together on Thursday.

Culpo was also on the sidelines supporting McCaffrey when San Fransisco defeated the Chargers at home, 22-16, earlier this month. The former 2012 Miss Universe was not present for the 49ers’ win over the Cardinals in Mexico City last week.

San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend Olivia Culpo, his mom Lisa and talent booker Erika Shay at a game against the Saints on Nov. 27, 2022.

San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend Olivia Culpo, snaps a selfie before a game against the Saints on Nov. 27, 2022.

San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s parents, Lisa and former NFL player Ed McCaffrey on the sidelines before a game against the Saints on Nov. 27, 2022.



Olivia and McCaffrey were first linked to in 2019, following her split from former wide receiver Danny Amendola.

In a recent episode of her TLC reality show, “The Culpo Sisters,” Olivia discussed feeling hesitant to speak with McCaffrey about wanting to have children.