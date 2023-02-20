Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey enjoy offseason getaway

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, are enjoying their offseason getaway with a few familiar faces.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Culpo’s younger sister, Sophia Culpo, posted a snap of the siblings soaking up the sun in bikinis while aboard a boat in Mexico. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, went on to re-share Sophia’s pic on her page.





Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo enjoy their offseason getaway in February 2023. Instagram/Olivia Culpo





Olivia Culpo’s sister, Sophia Culpo, tagged the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum in a sun-soaked snap on Instagram. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

Later in the day Sunday, Culpo — who has been dating McCaffrey, 26, for more than three years — uploaded a sweet couple’s shot to her Instagram Story that she captioned, “My [heart].”

Beyond boat trips and romantic dinners, Culpo and McCaffrey’s recent retreat also included a stop at Cabo’s The Nowhere Bar, where they were joined by fellow 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk and their wives, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, along with Sophia, 26, and Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, according to a group photo.





Sophia Culpo also posed in a bikini in a recent Instagram post. Instagram/Sophia Culpo





Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey were joined by some of his 49ers teammates and their wives. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

McCaffrey wrapped his first season as a member of the 49ers in late January following San Francisco’s heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The former Panthers star spent the first five-and-a-half years of his NFL career with Carolina before being traded in October 2022.

“Love this team! Thankful for it all #Year6,” McCaffrey posted on Instagram following the 31-7 defeat to Philadelphia.





Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the NFL Honors on Feb. 9, 2023. PA Images via Getty Images





49ers running back Christian McCaffrey during the NFC Championship game against the Eagles in January 2023. Getty Images

Culpo, who has supported McCaffrey throughout the regular season and postseason, penned a touching Instagram tribute to the Pro Bowler at the conclusion of his sixth NFL season.

“Congratulations on an amazing year @christianmccaffrey ..,” the former Miss Universe winner gushed. “Beyond proud of you !!!!!”