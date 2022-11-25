Olivia and Sophia Culpo spend Thanksgiving with NFL boyfriends

The Culpo sisters, Olivia and Sophia, were thankful to spend Thanksgiving with their NFL boyfriends this year.

Olivia, who’s dating 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, shared a photo of the couple cozied up in front of a Christmas tree Thursday, writing, “thankful, thankful, thankful, thankful,” with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Sophia, meanwhile, took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet snap with her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, writing, “thankful,” with a white heart emoji.

Berrios and McCaffrey play Sunday when the 49ers host the Saints and the Jets host the Bears.

It’s unclear if the sisters spent Thanksgiving together in their native Rhode Island.

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. Instagram/Sophia Culpo

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Olivia was thrilled when the Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers last month, as the move brought the long-distance couple closer together. The model/actress has lived in Los Angeles for the last eight years, and revealed on Instagram that her commute is now a 45-minute flight to San Francisco.

Olivia and McCaffrey were first linked to in 2019, following her split from former wide receiver Danny Amendola.

In a recent episode of their TLC show, “The Culpo Sisters,” Olivia broke down in tears while discussing a relationship with an unnamed ex who “did horrible things” and made her feel like “a less-than human.”

San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Getty Images

The model, however, also gushed about her healthy relationship with McCaffrey, who she hopes to one day have children with.

McCaffrey will not appear in the TLC doc-series, as Culpo said he is not into the reality television lifestyle.

“That was probably the biggest challenge, just making sure that I respect the fact that he does not want to be on a show like this,” she said during an appearance on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

Jets receiver Braxton Berrios runs against the Miami Dolphins during a game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Berrios appeared on the latest episode of “The Culpo Sisters,” which showed the 27-year-old celebrating with Sophia after he got a call to return to the Jets.

Berrios resigned with Gang Green on a two-year, $12 million deal in March.

Sophia and Berrios made their relationship Instagram official last year on Valentine’s Day. The couple moved in together a few months later and currently reside in New Jersey.