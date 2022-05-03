Olin Kreutz out at CHGO Sports after alleged attack on colleague

An upstart Chicago sports site has accused Olin Kreutz of physically attacking a colleague.

CHGO Sports, a website that launched in March, tweeted a statement saying Kreutz, a former All-Pro center for the Bears who worked for the startup, has been let go as a result of the incident.

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee,” the statement said. “Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Ex-Bears great Olin Kreutz was let go by startup CHGO on Monday due to an alleged assault on a colleague. CHGO

Former Bears great Olin Kreutz was accused of physically attacking a colleague at the CHGO sports site. Getty Images

Kreutz, for his part, responded to the CHGO statement by tweeting a meme of Mike Tyson that reads, “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

Kreutz played 13 seasons with the Bears from 1998-2011 and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

CHGO is part of the All-City Network, a multimedia company founded in Denver.

In Chicago, the company has hired a number of established sports media members. Kevin Kaduk, the head of content, spearheaded the Yahoo Sports blogs in their heyday. They picked up Bears reporter Adam Hoge away from NBC Sports Chicago.

Neither Kaduk nor Kreutz immediately responded to requests from The Post for comment. Kreutz’s agent declined to comment.