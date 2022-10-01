Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel takes scary hit to head against TCU

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners’ game against TCU on Saturday after taking a frightening and late hit to his head.

During the second quarter, Gabriel went to slide after scrambling out of the pocket. On his way down, TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge launched himself into Gabriel, whose head bounced off the ground. Hodge was ejected from the game for targeting.

Gabriel walked off the field under his own power but has not returned to the game, with backup Davis Beville replacing him.

Oklahoma is struggling badly in Fort Worth and currently trailing 34-17 to the unranked Horned Frogs.

Gabriel left the game with 126 passing yards on 7-for-16 passing.

A loss would all but officially knock the Sooners out of the playoff race on Oct. 1, as the Sooners were upset at home last week by Kansas.