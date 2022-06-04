Oilers vs. Avalanche prediction, total: Over is the play

After winning an 8-6 thriller in Game 1, the Colorado Avalanche showed the hockey world something else en route to a 4-0 win on Thursday night. While we associate the Avs with their juggernaut offense and up-tempo style, Colorado played a different style to snuff out Connor McDavid and the Oilers in Game 2.

Colorado held the Oilers to just 1.06 expected goals and seven high-danger scoring chances on Thursday night and even if the Avs didn’t generate a ton of opportunities for themselves, the looks they did get were quite good. Colorado dominated the slot and created odd-man rushes, which is what you need to do if you’re going to play a counter-attacking style to insulate your netminder.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Up To $1500 Risk Free First Bet New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets – Win or Lose 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

What the first two games showed us is the Oilers’ best chance to get back into this series is betting on themselves in a wide-open contest. That is usually a death sentence against the Avs, but the Oilers are one of a few teams that can succeed in an up-and-down contest with Colorado, especially with the goaltending battle favoring Edmonton.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Pavel Francouz was really strong in goal for the Avs on Thursday night, but he’s still the B-side in a goaltending matchup with Mike Smith. With the Oilers at home and looking to push the pace, this game should swing back toward the Over after a quiet Game 2.

The play: Oilers-Avalanche Over 7 goals.