Oilers vs. Avalanche prediction: Edmonton a live underdog

With 15 wins in their last 20 games, the Edmonton Oilers are starting to look like they could be a legitimate dark horse this spring. The Oilers will face a stiff test on Friday night, however, as they welcome the Stanley Cup favorites Colorado Avalanche to Alberta.

Entering play on Thursday night, the Avs ranked third in the NHL in goals per game, fifth in power-play percentage and fifth in five-on-five goals per 60 minutes.

A few months ago, the Avs would have been a nightmare matchup for the Oilers and their leaky defense. But since Jay Woodcroft took over in February, Edmonton (22-8-3) has improved all over the ice and is limiting teams to just 10.2 high-danger chances per 60 minutes at five-on-five. They’ve tightened up considerably.

Find out more about New York sports betting

Add in the fact that Mike Smith has been the league’s hottest goaltender over the past month and the Avalanche are banged up, and you have a recipe for an Oilers win on Friday night.

The play: Oilers, +100.