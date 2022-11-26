Ohio State’s Gee Scott commits head-butt penalty in Michigan loss

The Michigan-Ohio State game took a particularly rough turn of events for the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Buckeyes tight end Gee Scott Jr. was called for a brutal penalty halfway through the third quarter against the Wolverines in Columbus after he head-butted a defender.

The junior tight end hauled in a pass that would’ve resulted in a 15-yard gain for Ohio State, a first down and put the Buckeyes in field goal range. But after the play was over, Scott Jr. delivered a vicious head-butt to a Michigan player on the sideline and he did it right in front of the ref.

The head-butt and an additional holding call resulted in Ohio State being pushed back to a 1st-and-35.

It also came at a critical time, with Michigan leading, 24-20. Ohio State ended up having to punt on the drive.

Gee Scott got flagged for a head-butt during Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. Screengrab (2)

Things only got worse from there, with the Wolverines tacking on 21 more points en route to a 45-23 blowout. It marked the first time Michigan won at Ohio State since 2000. It’s also the first time the Wolverines have posted wins over the Buckeyes in two straight years since 2000.