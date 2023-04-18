Ohio State’s Brian Hartline was drinking before ATV crash, report says

Ohio State football offensive coordinator Brian Hartline said he was drinking prior to an ATV crash at his home over the weekend, according to a sheriff’s report of the incident.

Hartline, who was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a crash that occurred Sunday morning, informed medical personnel he had been drinking earlier in the evening, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office’s case report said, which was obtained by The Columbus Dispatch.

It is not indicated in the report how much Hartline had been drinking, however.





Brian Hartline on the sidelines during an Ohio State Buckeyes game in October 2021. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hartline’s sister Jaimie was also asked by a 911 dispatcher if the coach and friend Joshua Gaylor, who was riding in the vehicle, had been drinking.

“Yes, they have,” she said.

A field sobriety test did not take place at the time as Hartline receiving immediate medical attention took priority, Tracy Whited, a spokesperson for the Delaware County Sherrif’s Office, said.





Brian Hartline was formerly a wide receiver at Ohio State. Getty Images

The report further noted how Hartline’s hospital room had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

The Buckeyes coach could not be interviewed at the time as he was unconscious due to medication.

Though Hartline’s name is redacted in the report, he implied in a tweet Sunday he had been maneuvering the machine.

“I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” the 36-year-old Hartline posted. “I am doing well.”





Brian Hartline and his son with their ATV in the background. Brian Hartline

A spokesperson for Ohio State told The Columbus Dispatch on Monday that Hartline had been released from the hospital.

A Buckeyes alum, Hartline played in the NFL for seven seasons, primarily with the Miami Dolphins from 2009 to 2014.

He was promoted as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator in the offseason and still serves as the wide receivers coach.