Ohio State honors Dwayne Haskins at spring game

Dwayne Haskins was remembered when the Ohio State football team took the field Saturday for its spring game.

The 24-year-old former Buckeyes quarterback and NFL first-round pick was killed April 9 when he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway.

Ohio State held a moment of silence for Haskins before the game at Ohio Stadium, with players and coaches also wearing “DH” decals or pins, according to ESPN. His initials also were written on the playing field, and current quarterback C.J. Stroud wore a Haskins No. 7 jersey.

Fans also set up a memorial to Haskins outside the stadium and a tribute video played at halftime before head coach Ryan Day gathered players for an on-field prayer.

“We’re going to do a couple things to tribute for Dwayne,” Day said on Thursday. “It will be nice to have Buckeye nation together for this event on Saturday, to celebrate our team and the hard work we put in the spring but also to get everybody together to honor Dwayne, and I think that’s appropriate.

“It’s gonna be a lot of excitement, but also some moments in the day that’ll be deep thoughts based on our memories with Dwayne playing in that stadium.”

Fans and players gather for a moment of silence at Ohio Stadium. AP

A memorial for Dwayne Haskins was set up outside Ohio Stadium. Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins spent last year with the Steelers and was on his way back to Pittsburgh when he was killed. Getty Images

Haskins set Big Ten and school single-season records with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns during Ohio State’s 13-1 season in 2018. He also earned the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award that season and was a Heisman trophy finalist. He was drafted 15th overall by Washington in 2019 before spending last season with the Steelers.