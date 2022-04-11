Ohio State football team remembers Dwayne Haskins at practice

Ohio State coach Ryan Day addressed the tragic death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins — a former Buckeyes standout — Monday, in an emotional press conference after practice.

Day, who said Ohio State players were hurting over the tragic loss, spoke about his close relationship with Haskins and praised the 24-year-old for having a “big heart,” among other things.

“When you think about Dwayne, you think about the compassion that he had,” Day said.

Haskins, a Highland Park, N.J. native, died after he was fatally struck by a dump truck on a South Florida highway Saturday. He was in town training with fellow Steelers teammates.

“Certainly for all of his teammates and his friends, but he always took time after practice to be around family members, kids. He was like a big brother,” Day said.

The coach noted that Haskins had a close relationship with his son, R.J. “He meant a lot to my family. He meant a lot to this program. He is going to be missed. We are all hurting… It makes you hug your loved ones a little bit more and you just understand how fragile life is.”

Day kept his favorite personal memories with Haskins private, but said his favorite game with Haskins was the 52-51 overtime win over Maryland in Nov. 2018.

“That was a day where he really grew up. He was back in his home state and he was not going to be denied,” said Day, who sent prayers to Haskins’ family.

Dwayne Haskins playing for Ohio State during the 2018 season. Getty Images

He added that fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb said a prayer over the team before Monday’s practice. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud honored Haskins with a message on the back of his jersey.

Stroud, who wears the No. 7 that Haskins wore during his time at Ohio State, wrote, “LLDH7” and “RIH SIMBA” throughout his jersey number — which were abbreviations for “Long Live Dwayne Haskins 7” and “Rest In Heaven Simba,” in reference to Haskins’ nickname.

Day said the Buckeyes will honor Haskins during Ohio State’s spring game Saturday. While the details are still being worked out, the coach said. “We’ll make sure we do things the right way.”

A memorial for Haskins on Ohio State’s campus AP

Ohio State University also released a statement: “The Ohio State Department of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn the death of Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives.”

Haskins played for the Buckeyes from 2016-2018, where he set the Big Ten single-season records for both touchdowns and passing yards in 2018. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that year — in which he was also named a finalist for the Maxwell Award.

The quarterback won the Sammy Baugh Award, Kellen Moore Award and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year in his career at Ohio State.

Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington and played with the Steelers last season.