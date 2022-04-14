Odell Beckham’s first knee surgery may have been botched

Perhaps one of the most heartbreaking moments of Super Bowl 2022 was when Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a torn ACL after a huge start to the game, which included a 17-yard touchdown that opened the scoring in the first quarter.

Though he underwent surgery after Los Angeles captured the Lombardi Trophy, it seems those within the organization were grateful the latest procedure righted an apparent previous wrong.

While appearing Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Beckham’s most recent procedure “corrected a previously bad surgery from a couple years ago,” when the 29-year-old receiver suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while playing for the Browns.

Odell Beckham suffered a torn ACL in October 2020 while playing for the Browns Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“He had an ACL done, it did not sound like it went as well as anyone would have hoped,” Rapoport said, noting that before the Rams won the Beckham sweepstakes in November, they were worried about his knee.

“The knee was a concern because it was not 100 percent healthy, and I don’t believe they would have given him a long-term deal just based on the knee because it was troubling,” he continued.

When Beckham tore his ACL during a non-contact play during the Super Bowl in February, Rapoport added Wednesday how there was a “little bit of relief from everyone,” in an odd way, as his knee “can get fixed right.”

Beckham went down with an ACL injury during Super Bowl 2022 in February MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“This past surgery went really well, and he probably is going to have extended his career just because of his recent surgery,” Rapoport said.

Beckham, who also welcomed his first child with Lauren Wood days after the Rams’ Super Bowl win, remains a free agent. Rapoport said Wednesday that there is “mutual interest” in a return to Los Angeles, however.

Rapoport’s report echoes what Rams general manager Les Snead said last month about the former first-round pick. At the time, Snead said although Beckham is “someone we definitely want back, but it’s a little more complex with the injury situation.”

Beckham, here in the Super Bowl this past February, joined the Rams in November 2021 Getty Images

The Rams signed former Bears receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed in March, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter noting how the team hopes to resign Beckham with money left over.