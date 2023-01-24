Odell Beckham weighs in on Sha’Carri Richardson plane removal

Odell Beckham Jr. feels solidarity with Sha’Carri Richardson.

Like Beckham Jr. was in November, the sprinter was recently kicked off an American Airlines flight for not complying with a flight attendant. Richardson filmed her experience with a separate flight attendant and posted it on Instagram, where Beckham weighed in in the comments.

“WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAIIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. BUTTT IM THE A–HOLE,” Beckham commented.

In a second comment, he wrote, “TELLL ME U GIT KICKED OFFF THE AMERICAN FLIGHT FOR NO REASON 😂😂😂😂.”

In the video, Richardson, 22, was telling a female flight attendant that a male gave her instructions in an “unprofessional manner” and that “his hands were all in my face.” When another passenger said that this holdup was going to cause him to miss a connecting flight, she said, “You’re worried about a connection while a grown man is disrespecting me.” She was eventually informed by an officer that the captain wanted her off the flight.





Odell Beckham Jr. felt solidarity with Sha’Carri Richardson after she was forced to leave a flight. Getty Images

In video that was released by Miami police of Beckham’s incident, he was similarly criticized by a fellow passenger for costing the rest of the plane in resisting his ejection, and was similarly indifferent to the concern.

Richardson was suspended from Team USA’s 2020 Olympic team after testing positive for marijuana following her victory in 100-meter trials, which she ran in 10.86 seconds.

“Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline @americanair not only did the man threaten me but also an innocent bystander who simply just wanted a picture with me. In the beginning of the video you can hear a Caucasian male state that he doesn’t give a f as a man that male flight attendant is intimidating a woman,” Richardson wrote in the caption of the video. “Also the captain not doing anything to help the situation and this flight attendant has the applause when I exited the plane when I’m pretty serious the disrespect I received would not have happened if I was a one of them.





Sha’Carri Richardson was kicked off an American Airlines flight recently for not complying with a flight attendant’s instructions. Instagram / Sha’Carri Richardson

“One of them even stated good luck with your ban ( I see he took the time to do some research but not stand up for what’s right) soooo @americanair this flight attendant name was John and he refused to state his last name. However him and the lady y’all see standing next to him looked me up 💅🏾also if I see videos posted from this flight, watch.”