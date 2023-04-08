Odell Beckham to meet with Jets as Aaron Rodgers wait continues

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to visit with the Jets on Monday, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the meeting will be “multi-faceted,” including a physical and a “thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room.”

The Jets have long been viewed as a top suitor for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham, 30, had an informal meeting with the team in late March during the NFL owners meetings in Arizona.

Around that time, ESPN reported that Beckham had offers from multiple teams — with the Jets being the “most likely” landing spot.

The free agent wide receiver has been connected to the Jets since Aaron Rodgers reportedly expressed interest in playing with him.

The pair are close and have discussed playing together in New York, according to SNY.

Rumors swirled about Beckham’s potential return to the gridiron towards the end of the 2022 season — with interest from, at least, the Giants, Cowboys and Bills — but he was reportedly not healthy enough to secure an offer.





Odell Beckham Jr. Getty Images





Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t play during the 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL. Getty Images

Beckham has 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns on 531 career receptions over his eight-year career.

Beckham, who has torn his ACL twice since 2020, recently denied a report that said he wants a deal worth $20 million annually.

If Beckham signed with the Jets, it’d mark the third wideout they’ve signed this offseason, with Allen Lazard leaving Green Bay and joining on a four-year deal.





Odell Beckham Jr. would mark the third wide receiver that general manager Joe Douglas signed this offseason. Getty Images

Former Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman also signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million in March, adding some speed to the Jets’ offense alongside other wideouts such as Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis.

And following the Hardman signing, the Jets traded former second-round pick Elijah Moore to the Browns — along with their third-round pick — in exchanged for Cleveland’s second-round pick in the upcoming draft, which begins April 27.