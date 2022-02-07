Odell Beckham shoots down Osi Umenyiora’s question: ‘I got booted’

Someone check Odell Beckham Jr.’s backside for a shoeprint.

Beckham might have unbelievably escaped 45 minutes of questions Monday night as Super Bowl 2022 week kicked off without facing a single Giants-specific question if not for party-crasher Osi Umenyiora suggesting that he left New York.

“First, I didn’t leave, I got booted,” Beckham quipped. “Second, it is a great feeling to be here at this moment.”

Umenyiora, who works in media NFL UK, was called on by the moderator, which prompted an immediate “Uh-oh” and smile from Beckham. The two-time Super Bowl champion Umenyiora was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in 2015, Beckham’s second year with the Giants.

Odell Beckham, Osi Umenyiora Getty (2)

Beckham was traded after the 2018 season, after then-general manager Dave Gettleman decided that the greatest receiver in franchise history was a distraction that needed to be cleared out of the locker room. It was a stunning six-month reversal from re-signing him to a five-year, $95 million extension.

Since forcing his way off the Browns, Beckham has been anything but a distraction to the Rams. Does he find satisfaction in that?

“No. A younger me definitely would’ve, but I’ve come so far,” Beckham said. “I know who I am and I know myself. I know what I can bring, I know all of the stories. I don’t really take satisfaction because it’s not that deep for me.”