Odell Beckham sets date to meet with Giants as Cowboys loom

Odell Beckham’s return to the Giants’ facility is set for Thursday.

Whether or not he eventually signs with the team that selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft remains to be seen. The new Giants front office, led by general manager Joe Schoen, wants to meet the often-electric but also injury-prone wide receiver, with the first order of business determining how his left knee has healed following surgery in late February to repair a second torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The meeting with the Giants is expected to roll into Friday, The Post confirmed. NFL Network was first to report the exact dates of the visit. Beckham will meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He is also expected to visit with the Bills at some point.

Beckham, 30, is anxious to hook on with a team for the remainder of this season and sign a deal that will also pay him in 2023. The Giants, 7-4 and squarely in the NFC playoff picture but riding a two-game losing streak, are desperate for help at receiver. They do not know if Beckham can provide any assistance down the stretch of this season, given he has not stepped foot on a practice field and it will take him time to ramp up to the demands of an actual NFL game. His last action was Feb. 13, when he helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.

It is doubtful the Giants will commit significant money to Beckham for 2023.

Odell Beckham Jr. playing for the Giants against the Buccaneers on Nov. 18, 2018. Getty Images

The Cowboys have been far more aggressive in their outward pursuit of Beckham, with players openly recruiting him. Not long after the Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving, quarterback Dak Prescott said, “He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was equally direct.

“Odell could help us,” Jones said. “I believe that right now. Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge here.”

After that game, Beckham tweeted, “They went krazy today,” accompanied by an eyeballs emoji.

Odell Beckham Jr. (r.) at the Heat-Wizards game in Miami on Nov. 23, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

Saquon Barkley, a teammate of Beckham’s in 2018, two weeks ago said, “He knows how I feel, he knows how we feel about him. He’s Odell. He’s a heck of a player. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league. Why wouldn’t anybody want him?”

The “when he’s healthy” disclaimer is what the Giants need to find out.