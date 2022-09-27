Odell Beckham rips MetLife turf over Sterling Shepard injury

Odell Beckham Jr. has a harsh message for the MetLife Stadium groundskeepers.

Veteran wideout Sterling Shepard tore his ACL in a brutal non-contact injury sustained against the Cowboys on Monday night. Beckham, who played the position for the Giants from 2014 through 2018, called out the field turf at MetLife Stadium as a culprit.

“Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro,” Beckham tweeted, in response to a video of Shepard’s injury. “Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart.”

Beckham Jr. is no stranger to the MetLife Stadium turf.

Sterling Shepard suffered a brutal non-contact injury against the Cowboys on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. Getty Images

He sustained a broken ankle during a home game against the Chargers in 2017, which put him out for the season. This injury happened on a play where his leg got twisted with defensive back Casey Hayward’s.

The Giants are in a bit of a bind, given that they share the stadium with the Jets. An NFL game every week would be tough to navigate with natural grass.

Furthermore, in a climate that is exposed to the elements late in the season, the Giants and Jets could risk having a field be a landmine akin to what the Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field has been for years. The Packers’ Lambeau Field utilizes polyethylene-based SIS Grass, and it does not have a reputation as a being a hotbed for injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr. lashed out against the field turf at MetLife Stadium in wake of the Sterling Shepard injury. Getty Images

Nonetheless, the field at MetLife Stadium has been a sticking point for years. In 2020, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter wrote a letter urging the use of natural grass.

Last year, Giants’ safety Logan Ryan lashed out against the turf.

“We’ve really got to talk about these turf fields,” he said. “It’s just not best for a player’s safety. It’s too many lower-body injuries. It’s unfortunate going into a contract year. … It’s taking guys’ earnings ability away, when you miss a season because your ankle can’t get out of the turf or your knee can’t get out of the turf.”