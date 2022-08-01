Odell Beckham responds to Sean McVay’s Rams reunion comment

Sean McVay isn’t giving up on a Rams reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network, the Rams head coach spoke from training camp about losing players following the team’s Super Bowl win in February, noting he’d welcome the free-agent wide receiver back with open arms.

“You lose big-time guys like an Andrew Whitworth, you lose a Von Miller. You know, hopefully, we’ll get Odell back at some point,” said McVay, who then spoke directly to Beckham.

“If you’re out there, Odell, I know you heard that.”

Fortunately for McVay, 36, Beckham heard the message loud and clear, with the 29-year-old receiver tweeting in response Saturday, “Dats my dawg!!!!!!!”

Beckham is currently working his way back from ACL surgery after sustaining a knee injury in Super Bowl 2022, when his then-Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20.

The Rams added former Bears receiver Allen Robinson in the offseason and traded veteran wideout Robert Woods to the Titans. Cooper Kupp, this year’s Super Bowl MVP, still makes up the core of the receiving corps, along with Van Jefferson, who has struggled with knee issues.

Sean McVay and Odell Beckham Jr. celebrate after a touchdown during the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals in February. Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. runs with the ball during Super Bowl 2022 in February. Getty Images

Beckham initially joined the Rams last November following a messy breakup with the Browns. It’s previously been reported that the former first-round pick could “take his time” when it comes to finding a new team.

In the meantime, the Rams are gearing up for their season opener on Sept. 8 against the Bills.