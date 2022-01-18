Odell Beckham powers Rams’ dominant night over the Cardinals

He punched a hole in a wall outside the visitors’ locker room in the bowels of Lambeau Field, and sobbed inside that locker room because he didn’t show up in his first playoff game five long years ago, and Eli Manning had no chance against the Packers without him.

Odell Beckham Jr. would learn that just because you can be celebrated for a one-handed catch for the ages doesn’t mean that you can’t be thrown overboard following an infamous Boat Trip the previous weekend in Miami.

You can go from hot to cold in a blink of an eye.

Beckham caught four passes for 28 yards, didn’t catch a potential touchdown pass and added a pair of other drops as Manning lost his last shot at a third Super Bowl championship in the 2017 playoff loss in Green Bay.

And Beckham lost his last shot at becoming a New York legend.

His return to the postseason waited until Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against the Cardinals, following an unfulfilling stop in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield.

Dream Teams never guarantee that dreams do come true.

Sean McVay had a Super Bowl dream, and it featured Matthew Stafford replacing Jared Goff and Von Miller joining Aaron Donald and Beckham joining Cooper Kupp.

Dream night at SoFi Stadium for the Rams.

Dream night for McVay, even without his two successful first-half challenges.

Dream night for Stafford.

And dream night for OBJ.

Odell Beckham reacts during the second quarter. Getty Images

Beckham caught a fade for a 4-yard TD against Marco Wilson in the left corner of the end zone that ignited the Rams’ 34-11 victory over the Cardinals. Caught it with two hands, too.

And caught a 31-yard bomb down the left sideline to the Cardinals 2 to position Stafford for the 1-yard QB sneak that made it Rams 14, Cardinals 0.

And Beckham even threw a 40-yard rainbow to Cam Akers on the first possession of the second half that set up Stafford’s 7-yard TD pass to Kupp that made it Rams 28, Cardinals 0. Giants fans might remember OBJ tossing two TD passes, one of which was a 57-yarder to Saquon Barkley against the Panthers in 2018.

To that point Monday night, OBJ (4-54-1 TD) had 40 passing yards while Kyler Murray had 28.

Miller contributed a sack while Donald was doing disruptive Donald things — one unnecessary roughness penalty, but plenty of necessary roughness — that cut Murray down to size, as well as sighs.

So yes, bring on Tom Brady.

Bring on the defending-champion Bucs on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Odell Beckham hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass. USA TODAY Sports

For McVay, it will be a chance to soothe some of the pain from losing the Super Bowl to Brady and Bill Belichick in 2019, and this time he will bring a better quarterback to the NFC Divisional Round.

It was McVay’s second challenge — a violent hit on A.J. Green by safety Nick Scott after the ruled catch — that kept Murray backed up at his 4 following a Johnny Hekker punt that had been formed at the 1.

Under pressure from blitzing linebacker Troy Reeder, Murray suffered a shocking meltdown. He held the ball too long in the end zone before attempting a panicked underhand fling that became a 3-yard pick-six gift for CB David Long.

Kyler Murray throws a pick-six. AP

Murray was bewitched, bothered and bewildered, and stunningly rattled. His decision-making and accuracy gave the Cardinals no chance. A rushed screen pass that deflected off James Conner’s hands became a Marquise Copeland interception.

It is a rite of January football most of the time:

Better quarterback wins.

Brady won. Patrick Mahomes won. Josh Allen won. Joe Burrow won. Jimmy Garoppolo won … because Dak Prescott lost.

Odell Beckham and Matthew Stafford celebrate. AP

Stafford, struggling lately and facing Super-Bowl-or-Bust in his first playoff game following an unfulfilling 12-year career with the Lions, was the better quarterback in part because he had a head coach who made him comfortable with a Ground & Pound attack led by Akers, who flattened Budda Baker (concussion) late in the third quarter and sent him to the hospital, that rendered J.J. Watt’s inspirational return from shoulder surgery moot.

And because he had Beckham on a night when Kupp was mostly a double-teamed decoy.

Murray, without the semblance of a running game, without DeAndre Hopkins (torn MCL), looked lost.

Beckham is well aware that there is a 100-foot-long pirate ship behind one of the end zones inside Raymond James Stadium. If he has learned his lesson, he won’t be entertaining Justin Bieber there, or in Miami, before the game. He’s singing Hooray For Hollywood these days, on The Love Boat.