Odell Beckham ‘on standby’ for birth of first child

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. said Friday he is “on standby’’ as he looks ahead to his first Super Bowl, and also the birth of his first child. 

Beckham and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, are expecting any day now. 

The former Giants first-round pick did not want to dwell on what decisions he would have to make if the baby and the game coincide. 

“I don’t need you to put that energy in the air about the Saturday night or the Sunday thing,’’ Beckham said. “I think God has a different plan. I don’t need it during the Super Bowl. I want to see my child being born, so I’m on watch.”

