Odell Beckham kisses girlfriend’s baby bump after Super Bowl 2022 win

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday with his biggest cheerleader – and their baby-to-be.

After the Rams finished off the Bengals in Super Bowl 2022, Beckham joined his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Wood, on the field at SoFi Stadium, where he kissed her baby bump.

The receiver, who was ruled out of the game after going down in the first half with a non-contact knee injury, also enjoyed a touching moment with his mother, Heather Van Norman.

Odell Beckham Jr. kisses girlfriend Lauren Wood’s baby bump after the Rams won Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 Getty Images

Beckham later took to Twitter to thank fans for their support this season.

“Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! Im so grateful!” the 29-year-old said Sunday evening.

Not only has Beckham added Super Bowl champion to his already prolific resume, but he’ll soon be adding the title of dad, too.

Wood, who has been linked to Beckham since 2019, is due to give birth to the couple’s first child any day now. On Friday, Beckham told reporters he’s “on standby.”

Beckham celebrates with Wood and his family following his first-ever Super Bowl win Getty Images

Wood and Beckham, who are expecting their first child, also kissed at SoFi Stadium ahead of kickoff Getty Images

“My phone is right here just in case, I’m on call,” Beckham said earlier in the week.

Wood, a fitness trainer, announced in November that she and Beckham are expecting. Earlier in the month, Beckham was released by the Browns amid turmoil in Cleveland and signed with the Rams.

Although Beckham is slated to be a free agent, the Rams are “very optimistic” they’ll resign him, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.