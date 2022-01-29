Odell Beckham Jr.’s tipping point with the Browns might have come midseason, but he was clearly against advocating for Cleveland as a destination in the offseason.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, Beckham told then-Broncos linebacker Von Miller during the offseason not to come to Cleveland despite a shared desire by the pair to play together.

“Don’t come to Cleveland,” Beckham said, according to Miller.

Beckham and Miller had been rehabbing different injuries sustained during the previous season. Miller had dislocated his patella tendon, and Beckham had torn his ACL. They were in Colorado Springs rehabbing together when Beckham advised the linebacker not to pursue the option to play in Cleveland, per Bishop.

Miller, who spent his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Broncos, was traded to the Rams on Nov. 1 for a pair of draft picks. After recording 4.5 sacks and 19 combined tackles in his seven games with the Broncos, Miller has recorded seven sacks and 41 combined tackles in 10 games with the Rams.

It wasn’t long before Beckham was out of Cleveland. Beckham missed a practice with the team after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., released a video on Instagram criticizing Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for his inability to get the ball out to the former Giants star.

Beckham was released on Nov. 5 by the Browns, and the Rams announced they had signed him on Nov. 11. According to Bishop, Miller helped convince the Rams to sign Beckham after he cleared waivers.

“It’s time, man,” Miller remembered Beckham saying to him after the signing. “Time to put it all together.”

Much like Miller, Beckham has enjoyed a resurgence in Los Angeles. Beckham totaled 17 catches for 232 receiving yards with no touchdowns in the first six games of the season with the Browns. He has caught 37 passes for 428 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games with the Rams.

Miller and Beckham will look to keep Los Angeles’ season alive on Sunday, when the Rams face the 49ers in the NFC championship game.