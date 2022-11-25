Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Giants first, then Bills, Cowboys

The Giants will reportedly get the first crack at Odell Beckham Jr.

Currently a free agent, Beckham Jr. will visit the Giants, Bills and Cowboys — in that order — in early December, according to CBS insider Josina Anderson. The mercurial wide receiver will also stay in contact with the Chiefs and Ravens, according to the report.

The Cowboys, and their players, have been the most vocal with their courtship of Beckham.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways,” quarterback Dak Prescott notably said recently.

Odell Beckham Jr. Getty Images

After the Cowboys’ 40-3 Week 11 win over the Vikings, Beckham cryptically tweeted, “They went krazy today,” accompanied by an eyeballs emoji. That prompted Cowboys stars to get excited, quote-tweeting the message stressing Beckham join them.

“Come on then!” stud linebacker Micah Parsons tweeted, while cornerback Trevon Diggs responded, “slide.” Pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence also said, “They sure did. Make the right decision.” Even the Cowboys’ official Twitter account posted “It’s your move, OBJ.”

Although the Cowboys likely provide the biggest challenge to sign him, Beckham Jr.’s high school football coach and confidante recently told The Post’s Ian O’Connor that the receiver’s recruitment is a “flip of a coin” between the Giants and Cowboys.

It’s unclear how healthy, or how close to returning to the field Beckham Jr. is as he continues to rehab his second torn ACL.