Odell Beckham Jr. to hold workout for teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to prove his readiness.

The polarizing free agent receiver will hold a workout for interested NFL teams on Friday in Arizona, according to NFL Network.

The 30-year-old is now 13 months removed from his torn ACL during Super Bowl 2022, when he was with the Rams.

He did not play last year despite flirting with multiple playoff contenders as a free agent, as he declined to work out for teams and could not prove he was healthy enough to provide a realistic option.

His ex-Giants side will be among the teams at the workout, according to ESPN.

Beckham and the Giants met in late November of last season.

According to NFL Network, Beckham is now 100 percent healthy.





In a weak free agency class for receivers (Jakobi Meyers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Allen Lazard are among the top free agents), Beckham provides a dynamic, albeit risky, option as perhaps the most talented wideout available.

Beckham spent five seasons with the Giants after the team drafted him with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He hauled in 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns with the Giants, winning Rookie of the Year and breaking multiple team and NFL records in the process.





Despite extending Beckham on a five-year, $95 million deal ahead of the 2018-19 season, the Giants traded him to the Browns in exchange for a first round pick, third round pick, and safety Jabril Peppers following the season.

Beckham Jr. was cut midway through his third season with the Browns after he had fractured his relationship with the team and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The tension reached a boiling point when Beckham’s father posted a video on YouTube detailing myriad instances Mayfield either did not throw to Beckham, or threw him an inaccurate pass.





Beckham was cut soon after.

He subsequently signed with the Rams, with whom he claimed his first Super Bowl ring.

In eight games with the Rams, Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl 2022 before exiting.

He has not played since.