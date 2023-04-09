Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Ravens after Jets flirtation

The Jets flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ended abruptly Sunday when he announced on Instagram he was signing with the Ravens.

Beckham had been scheduled to come to New Jersey on Sunday night and visit with the Jets on Monday to possibly play with Aaron Rodgers.

Instead, he chose to join Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The Ravens are giving Beckham a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, according to reports.

It was not reported how much of that is guaranteed and how much of it is incentives.

The expectation was Beckham would sign a deal with plenty of incentives after missing all of last season as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered with the Rams in the Super Bowl in February 2022.

The Jets interest in Beckham has been percolating for weeks after Rodgers told the Jets he is a free agent he would like to play with.

The Jets had a brief, informal meeting with Beckham at the NFL League Meetings two weeks ago in Arizona.





Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens on Sunday. Getty Images





Odell Beckham Jr. last played with the Rams during the 2021 season, when he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Getty Images

Jets coach Robert Saleh was also seen chatting with Beckham at a Phoenix Suns game days later.

The Jets and Beckham had set up a meeting on Monday in New Jersey.

That may have prompted the Ravens to make an aggressive move to sign Beckham, who had a more formal meeting with Baltimore at the league meetings.