Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to be well on his way to a terrific performance in Super Bowl 56. The Rams wide receiver caught his first two targets for 52 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of Los Angeles’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, his night ended early after he went down with a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Rams ruled him out for the rest of the game early in the second half.

Los Angeles didn’t immediately reveal the specific nature of Beckham’s injury, but the team fears he may have torn his left ACL, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer. He tore the same ACL while playing for the Browns in 2020.

After Beckham was forced to leave the game, several NFL players voiced their displeasure with the use of artificial turf fields at football venues, including SoFi Stadium, the home of the Rams and the site of this year’s Super Bowl. Nick Bosa, George Kittle and others posted the link to the #FlipTheTurf campaign, which calls for teams to switch from the artificial surface to natural grass.

“Every player is one play away from altering their career forever when playing on turf,” Bosa tweeted. “I experienced the bad side of this, and it could have been avoided.”

bad side of this and it could have been avoided. Help me #FlipTheTurf to real grass with @penningtonlawn. Sign here: https://t.co/zAUcWTBDJy #penningtonpartner pic.twitter.com/NXpqC8bGMo — Nick Bosa (@nbsmallerbear) February 14, 2022

I don’t like artificial turf, I love grass! It’s better for my body, our team performance, AND the planet. Help us #FlipTheTurf by signing the petition https://t.co/Douk19hpSv with @PenningtonLawn #penningtonpartner pic.twitter.com/i2WE7mgajS — George Kittle (@gkittle46) February 11, 2022

90% of NFL Players prefer real grass, including me! In 2020 I sprained my MCL on artificial turf. #FlipTheTurf to real grass with @PenningtonLawn and sign the petition: https://t.co/Rj6Z8gzOFu #PenningtonPartner pic.twitter.com/2bV3GVSzQo — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) February 14, 2022

Growing up in CO, I fell in love with football & playing on real grass. It’s safer than artificial grass & better for my teammates and I – not to mention the environment. Join me and @penningtonlawn to #fliptheturf to real grass.Sign: https://t.co/BBHvQ544Rt #penningtonpartner pic.twitter.com/L3wctL5CYv — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) February 14, 2022

There’s nothing like playing on real grass like my home field in AZ. It’s better on our bodies (turf has 28% more non-contact lower body injuries) & better for the environment. Join me & @penningtonlawn & sign the #FlipTheTurf petition! https://t.co/jLaqU8Dm20 #PenningtonPartner pic.twitter.com/eolYn8DfbF — JC (@JamesConner_) February 14, 2022

Deebo Samuel called for turf to be “banned” by the NFL, and Chris Harris Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor also called shared their concerns.

“The NFL needs to make it a mandatory rule that every team should have grass instead of turf,” Eluemunor tweeted.

Turf should be banned @NFL — Deebo (@19problemz) February 14, 2022

That damn turf man. I pray O good . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) February 14, 2022

The NFL needs to make it a mandatory rule that every team should have grass instead of turf…turf is trash — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) February 14, 2022

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams after being released by the Browns in the middle of the 2021 season. He quickly made an impact in Los Angeles, totaling 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games and 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Before the Super Bowl, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the Rams were “very optimistic” they would re-sign Beckham this offseason. It’s unclear how his injury could affect contract negotiations.