Odell Beckham Jr. reacts to video of plane removal: ‘Exhausting’

Odell Beckham Jr. went on a Twitter spree Thursday, one day after footage from November’s airplane incident was released.

The free-agent wide receiver was previously removed from a plane after the flight crew said he was going “in and out of consciousness” and they could not get him to put his seatbelt on. Police released video of the incident on Wednesday that featured all the other passengers having to de-plane before Beckham was removed from the aircraft. When one passenger verbally confronted Beckham, he responded with indifference to the delay, called him ugly, and derisively encouraged him to “enjoy the cheese board.”

On Thursday, Beckham sent a number of tweets indirectly addressing the situation.

“Can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting,” Beckham tweeted. “Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over.

Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane in Miami in late November. Getty Images

“Krazy thing is since the SB. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. ‘They’ wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam.”

Beckham tore his ACL during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in early 2022. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated that the wideout was close to signing there, that has not happened, and Beckham remains a free agent.

He continued to tweet on Thursday following the release of the bodycam footage.

Beckham was groggy when approached by police.

The star wideout called another passenger ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’ as the entired flight was forced to deplane.



Beckham told police he'd 'never had this happen to me.'

Footage shows Odell Beckham Jr. being escorted by police after he was kicked off a flight in Miami on Sunday morning.





“But the one thing that no matter how much I’ve grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period,” Beckham wrote. “For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But…..But…..if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back. I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the [cheese] board!”

Beckham implied that the video from the plane was maliciously edited.

“My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No [cap],” he tweeted.