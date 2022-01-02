Odell decked ’em.

The Rams and Ravens are locked in a pretty weird game, with the Ravens taking a 13-7 lead into halftime. Nothing was quite as weird as what happened between Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens safety Chuck Clark.

In the second quarter, Clark pulled down his second interception of the day and before he got up and running, he got punched square in the derrière by Beckham.

It certainly looks weird, but in reality, Beckham was likely just trying to punch the ball out to get possession back. It’s not uncommon for players to try and punch the ball out to cause fumbles in 2021 — now 2022, you’re welcome for the reminder — but this play teetered on the edge of “common” and slightly unnecessary.

To that end, the refs didn’t think it was anything egregious, either, as they didn’t throw Beckham out of the game for the punch, nor did they flag Beckham for unecessary roughness or anything of that nature.

It was Stafford’s second INT on the day, with his first also going to Clark for a Pick 6. The Rams are still in contention to take home the NFC West, though they’ll need less Stafford picks to make that a reality.

Maybe Beckham was just trying to punch the ball out. Maybe he was going for a congratulatory butt-slap. One thing’s for certain: it looked like a punch. No ifs, ands or buts about it.

Well, maybe one butt.