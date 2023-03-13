Odell Beckham Jr. ‘in talks’ with several teams

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes is heating up.

The free-agent wide receiver, 30, is “now in talks” with several NFL teams following his highly buzzed-about workout Friday in Arizona, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Further, Beckham “has made no financial demands,” despite reports floating around that he is seeking $20 million per year.

And while “there have been no negotiations” as of Sunday afternoon, it is believed the process will “ramp up soon.”

Beginning Monday at 12 p.m. ET, NFL teams can begin contacting free agents and enter into negotiations with them before the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.





Odell Beckham Jr. is “now in talks” with several NFL teams as the start of free agency looms. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images





Odell Beckham Jr. last played for the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the club in February 2022. Getty Images

Beckham is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered over a year ago during Super Bowl 2022 for the Rams.

Although Beckham embarked on a mini free agency tour late last season, which included visits with the Cowboys, Bills and Giants, the former first-round pick did not sign with a team for the 2022 season.

Despite missing a whole year of play, there was no rust for Beckham to shake off Friday when he made his signature one-handed catch in front of 12-14 NFL teams.





Odell Beckham Jr. makes a one-handed catch while warming up for Super Bowl 2022 in February 2022. Getty Images

The Bills and Giants were among the teams to watch Beckham in action in Arizona, along with the Chiefs, Patriots, and Ravens, among others.

Although the Cowboys were noticeably absent, the club’s interest in Beckham hasn’t waned.

“I did have a very impressive (conversation) with the most important one in this whole proposition. That’s his mother. It was really easy for me to see where Odell got a lot of his pluses. She was very impressive. You can see where he gets a lot of the things he has,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.





Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. step out in July 2022. Getty Images

Beckham began his NFL career with the Giants in 2014, when he was drafted 12th overall.

He was traded to the Browns before the start of the 2019 season and lasted two-and-a-half years in Cleveland.

Beckham joined the Rams midway through the 2021 season and went on to win his first Super Bowl with Los Angeles.

Days after capturing his first championship, Beckham savored a different kind of life-changing event: the birth of his first child, son Zydn, with longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood.