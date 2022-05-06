Odell Beckham Jr. exit ‘poisoned the well’ for Baker Mayfield, Browns

As Baker Mayfield remains in limbo with the Cleveland Browns, new details have emerged about his decline in favor with the team – with some of it having to do with former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.’s exit.

The former No. 1 overall pick – who was ostensibly replaced after the Browns traded for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, but has yet to find a new home – struggled in 2021 after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder during Week 2. His play declined, and Beckham’s father famously posted a video on his Instagram highlighting every missed throw in his son’s direction.

It led to Beckham being cut, but his Browns teammates were unhappy with the process. Safety John Johnson III said at the time that “the majority of the locker room would love to have him in this building,” and according to ESPN, the way his exit went down “poisoned the well” for Mayfield and his teammates.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during a January game against the Steelers Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. while he was still with the Browns Getty Images

Beckham had become a leader in the locker room, taking rookie wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi under his wing and inviting teammates over to his house. Meanwhile, Mayfield was losing influence in the locker room due to his continued struggles on the field.

After Beckham was cut in November, another Browns starter was asked if he had seen the video Beckham Sr. posted on social media of Mayfield being off-target. His answer: “Why would I watch the video? I see it every day in practice.”

Frustrations mounted to the point that they became public – Johnson tweeted, “RUN THE DAMN BALL,” after Mayfield threw a pick in what would be a four-interception game against the Packers in late December. After that loss, Cleveland was eliminated from the playoffs.

Now, Watson is on the team, with the Browns giving him a $230 million fully-guaranteed contract despite him facing 22 allegations of sexual misconduct. Cleveland appeared close to trading Mayfield to the Panthers during the 2022 NFL Draft last week, but the deal fell apart over the guaranteed money left on his contract. Carolina ended up drafting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the third round.

Mayfield could theoretically remain with the team and even start if Watson is suspended by the league, though he has stated on numerous occasions that he has no interest in that outcome.