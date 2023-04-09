Odell Beckham Jr. chats with Lamar Jackson after Ravens signing

Odell Beckham Jr. was chatting with a familiar face.

The newly signed Ravens wide receiver was seen on a video chat with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday, the disgruntled signal caller posted on his Instagram story.

The Ravens inked Beckham to a one-year deal worth $15 million guaranteed, according to The Post’s Brian Costello.

Beckham and his partner, Lauren Woods, celebrated the news, too, by posting a picture on Instagram of their son, Zydn, rocking a No. 8 Jackson jersey.





Jackson celebrated the signing by video chatting with Beckham Jr. afterward. Instagram/@new_era8

Beckham flirted a number of teams in free agency – including the Jets, who he was supposed to meet with on Monday.

The 30-year-old receiver seemed to be impressed by his meeting with Baltimore, saying “the love was there, good meeting,” about his chat with Ravens’ brass to CBS Sports.

Ultimately, it helped, with him deciding he wanted to potentially play with Jackson.





Jackson is going through his own trade saga — his mom said he is “ready to move on from the Ravens” — but would getting a prime offensive piece in Beckham be a deciding factor if the signal caller decides to stay in Baltimore.

The three-time Pro Bowler will now be implemented as the Ravens’ No. 1 receiving option – compared to him joining Gang Green, where he would’ve likely played second fiddle behind emerging star Garrett Wilson and newly signed Alan Lazard.

Beckham blossomed as one of the best receivers in the league at the beginning of his career before being bogged down by injuries.

The wideout sustained an ACL injury while playing with the Rams in the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

During that season, in which he won his first-ever Super Bowl, Beckham had 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.