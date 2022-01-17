Ship happens.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Giants days are well behind him, but a single image has followed him all the way out west: the infamous Giants boat picture.

In 2017, the Giants were gearing up for a wild-card round matchup with the Packers. Beckham, along with fellow Giants wideouts Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz and Roger Lewis Jr., decided to take a small detour in the week prior to the game.

It wasn’t quite the Titanic, but the Giants playoff hopes have sunk since the picture was taken.

Here’s how it came to be:

Giants boat picture origin

The infamous Giants boat photo was taken in January 2017, just about a week before the Giants were set to face off against the Packers in the NFL playoffs.

The photo hit the net and many had questions: Why is everyone wearing boots on a boat? Is that Trey Songz? Why is Victor Cruz wearing a beanie?

Former Giants wide receiver Cruz detailed the events of the day on an episode of “Good Morning Football” in 2020. The Giants had a day off prior to their wild-card matchup with Green Bay, and the wide receiver corps decided to take a quick trip down to Miami.

Cruz, the veteran of the group, said he was unsure about the trip, and would make sure that the receivers would be cool with the short-notice visit to South Beach.

“At first, I’m not gonna lie, I was apprehensive,” Cruz said. “‘Odell, do you wanna do this? Sterling, are you sure?’ They look at me, salivating: ‘Let’s go to Miami.”

While in Miami, the group had a good time: They partied up with some big names, including singers Justin Bieber and Trey Songz, before ultimately ending up on the boat and flying back to New York the following day. The photo went viral, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Beckham, who, unfairly or not, developed something of a controversial reputation, caught a lot of the flak for the boat trip. He defended himself following the Giants’ loss to the Packers in that game:

“It (the boat trip) doesn’t really connect to me. I was never distracted in my mind,” Beckham said.

Cruz would also say that the boat trip would “haunt” him forever, but that he would have no regrets over what went down.

In all, the Giants’ downfall in that playoff game vs. Green Bay had little to do with the play of the wide receivers and was more about the defense: The Packers scored 24 unanswered points to close out New York’s season, putting more of the blame on the defense than the offense.

Even Songz himself had something to say about it:

DB’s weren’t on the yacht. Just a lil FYI — TreySongz.eth (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

Giants record since boat picture

The Giants have been in state of disarray since the photo was taken. Since the photo surfaced, the Giants are 22-59, coincidentally tied with their MetLife roomates the Jets for the worst record in the NFL over that span.

The Giants have three last-place finishes in five seasons since the photo, and haven’t had a winning season in that span.

2017: 3-13, fourth in the NFC East

3-13, fourth in the NFC East 2018: 5-11, fourth in the NFC East

5-11, fourth in the NFC East 2019: 4-12, third in the NFC East

4-12, third in the NFC East 2020: 6-10, second in the NFC East

6-10, second in the NFC East 2021: 4-13, fourth in the NFC East

The Giants have also fired three head coaches since the picture was taken: Ben McAdoo was fired midway through the 2017 season, Pat Shurmur was hired soon after, then fired after 2019, while Joe Judge joined the unemployment ranks following the 2021 season.

Odell Beckham stats since the boat picture

Beckham, who was traded to the Browns in 2019, hasn’t quite replicated the success he had during his first few seasons with the Giants. In five seasons since the picture hit the interwebs, Beckham has grabbed 243 passes for 3,245 yards and 21 touchdowns in 53 games.

Prior to the picture, Beckham amassed 4,122 yards on 288 receptions over 43 games with 35 touchdowns.

Who was in the Giants boat picture?

It wasn’t just Giants players in the boat picture. Here’s who was involved: